Versor Investments LP Has $423,000 Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE UNFI opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

