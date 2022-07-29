Versor Investments LP Has $450,000 Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $962,333. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.0 %

POWI stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.90. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.