Versor Investments LP Invests $430,000 in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,027,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,821 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,718,000 after acquiring an additional 382,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,890,000 after acquiring an additional 112,958 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,791,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.