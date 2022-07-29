Versor Investments LP Invests $508,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,666 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

