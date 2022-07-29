Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 170,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

PBA stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

