Versor Investments LP Purchases 2,896 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $5,179,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.4% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $390.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

