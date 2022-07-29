Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 74.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $132.40 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.72. The firm has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

Prologis Profile



Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

