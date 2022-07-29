Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 62.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 43.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,461,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,792 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 33.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo by 20.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $427,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.