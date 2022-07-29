Versor Investments LP Sells 4,840 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $123.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

