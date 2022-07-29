Versor Investments LP Takes $463,000 Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

WIRE stock opened at $136.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

