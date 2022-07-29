Versor Investments LP Takes $468,000 Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $97,555,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,491,000 after buying an additional 348,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asana by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,373,000 after buying an additional 335,621 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $8,118,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $11,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

ASAN opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,786 shares of company stock valued at $316,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

