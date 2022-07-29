Versor Investments LP Takes Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $6,658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,797,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

