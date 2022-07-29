Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,341,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,065 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Viad worth $83,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $61,969,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $11,325,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in Viad by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 663,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,215 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Viad by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 123,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 83,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in Viad by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 673,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,103 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viad in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $685.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 74.77% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

