Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SDCVF. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vicat from €40.00 ($40.82) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vicat from €40.00 ($40.82) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC downgraded Vicat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vicat to €43.00 ($43.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Vicat Price Performance

Shares of SDCVF opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. Vicat has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

About Vicat

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

