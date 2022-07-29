Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $844,494.12 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vicor Price Performance

VICR opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 85.52 and a beta of 0.99. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Vicor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.