Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 114,302 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 838,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,302 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $92,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $108.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

