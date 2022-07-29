Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,634,701 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,148,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $91,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NiSource by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,623 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NiSource by 45,333.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,369,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,896 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,781,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,520,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,341 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

