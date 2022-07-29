Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 186,113 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,172,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,113 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $93,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in MGE Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 30,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $80.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

