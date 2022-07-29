Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 868,254 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $77,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after buying an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 120,066 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYF opened at $32.66 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.