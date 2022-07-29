Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 867,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $91,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,116,000 after acquiring an additional 777,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after acquiring an additional 649,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.12.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

