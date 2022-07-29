Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $91,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.26.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

