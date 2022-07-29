Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 151,027 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $78,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 4,007.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Price Performance

ManTech International stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

ManTech International Announces Dividend

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

ManTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

