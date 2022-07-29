Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 232,763 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,576,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $87,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

