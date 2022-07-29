Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,503,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $85,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $23.31 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

