Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,618,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,860 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $96,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. KeyCorp cut YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.