Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of TriMas worth $79,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in TriMas by 8.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 360,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,827,000 after buying an additional 701,588 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

