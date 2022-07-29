Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $94,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 139,459 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 283,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $54,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $42,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,244.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $54,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $230,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $75.55 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $130.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -789.74%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

