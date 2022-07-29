Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $78,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.67 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

