Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $101.42 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $101,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ingredion by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ingredion by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,016 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 92.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingredion Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INGR opened at $89.64 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

