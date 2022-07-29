Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $77.20 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $77,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,250.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.25.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $398.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.67 and its 200 day moving average is $449.15. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

