Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $89.48 Million Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $89,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

