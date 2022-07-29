Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $94.73 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $94,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $287.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day moving average is $219.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.83. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.24 and a 52 week high of $277.56.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

