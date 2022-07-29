Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 242,655 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $83,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Up 2.5 %

KMT opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In related news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.