Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 747,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $80,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,012,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,813,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

