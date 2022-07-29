Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $98,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $386,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $340.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.38 and a fifty-two week high of $341.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.65.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

