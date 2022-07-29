Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 852,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $84,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after acquiring an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after acquiring an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of AEP opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

