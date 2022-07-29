Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 293,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $96,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 106.1% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $303.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

