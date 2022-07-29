Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $100,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $398.35 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.91.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

