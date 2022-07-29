Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 317,675 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,862,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,675 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $82,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

