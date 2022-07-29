Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,202 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 805,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $83,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

Shares of FN stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

