Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 930,540 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,192,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 930,540 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $81,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $73.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 65.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Stories

