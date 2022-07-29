Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 244,765 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $77,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $205.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.