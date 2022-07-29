Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.10

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $7.34. Vince shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 5,187 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Vince had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vince news, insider Marie Fogel sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $39,990.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,078.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 9,649 shares of company stock valued at $73,567 in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vince in the first quarter worth about $654,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vince during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vince in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

