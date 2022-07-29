Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 2,215.4% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EDI opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 91.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,368 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 109.9% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

