Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 2,215.4% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:EDI opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.62.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.06%.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
