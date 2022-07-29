Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,461,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

V opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.64 and its 200-day moving average is $210.64. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

