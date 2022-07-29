Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

