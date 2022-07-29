Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 792,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Visa by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

