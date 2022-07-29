Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.64 and its 200-day moving average is $210.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on V. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

