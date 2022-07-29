Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Trimmed by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,461,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

V opened at $211.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.