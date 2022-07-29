Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

V stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

